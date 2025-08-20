Spotty showers and storms across the area this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready today, but you won’t need it most of the day.

It will be a warm and very muggy day with spotty showers and storms across the area, especially this afternoon. Not everyone is going to see rain, but any storm that does form will bring some brief heavy rain and lightning.

Drier, more comfortable air will filter into the area Thursday and Friday brining very pleasant conditions back by the end of the week. Highs will still make it into the 80s in most of the area, but you’ll notice lower humidity back to close out the week.

