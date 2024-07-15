Spotty showers, thunderstorms possible Monday as stretch of hot weather continues

PITTSBURGH — Our stretch of 90-degree plus days will continue into the start of the week as humidity also increases the next couple of days.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evenings. Any storm could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Showers and thunderstorms will ramp up Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing some much-needed rain to the area. With the ground so dry, heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding in some of the stronger, or more prolonged, storms.

