Summer-like feel Friday with temperatures in the 80s

Get ready for a summer-like feel today with plenty of sunshine and a southwest breeze that will push highs into the low 80s! — You won’t need the heavy jacket this morning with most neighborhoods in the 40s. Get ready for a summer-like feel today with plenty of sunshine and a southwest breeze that will push highs into the low 80s!

It will remain very mild tonight with temperatures struggling to drop below the mid-60s. The first round of showers and possible storms can arrive by mid-morning, although it won’t necessarily affect everybody. Depending on if we see breaks in the clouds, additional scattered storm development can be expected during the afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms from Pittsburgh points south could be strong.

Easter Sunday will feature a lot of clouds, but mainly dry weather with temperatures more seasonable. Another front will graze past the area Monday, bringing another chance for afternoon showers and storms.

