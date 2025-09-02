Sun to mix with clouds Tuesday, with most of the area rain-free

PITTSBURGH — A few more dry days before we start to see some changes for the second half of the week.

Sun will mix with clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the area will be rain-free, with only a few showers in the Laurel Highlands possible. Even those showers will be very limited.

High temperatures will push close to 80 degrees, but humidity will still be in control.

Finally, some rain is on the way on Thursday with scattered showers in the area and the chance for thunderstorms developing through the day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out.

Cooler weather settles in behind the front Friday through the weekend.

