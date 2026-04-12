Sunday ends warm before Monday starts with clouds, scattered showers

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm this evening with clouds. Temperatures will only fall to the low to mid-60s overnight.

Monday morning will start with clouds and scattered showers. Some thunder is possible around midday.

Temperatures will be above average, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. We’ll have clouds and some sun Tuesday with warmer marks in the upper 70s. Showers and some thunder are possible in the evening.

Wednesday will be very warm in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. There is a slight chance of rain showers. I will still be very warm for the end of the workweek, with the chance of showers and storms from time to time.

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