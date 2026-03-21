Sunday to start dry before possible severe weather

PITTSBURGH — It will be nice and mild this evening with temperatures in the 50s.

Expect a dry start Sunday morning, but severe weather is possible from mid to late afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s with gusty winds ahead of the passing cold front later in the day.

This front will drop in from the north and cross the area moving south from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Storms that develop could be severe, with the primary threat being large hail and damaging winds.

Severe storms could also produce isolated tornadoes. That threat is low, but can’t be ruled out. Make sure to check back for the latest updates.

Weather on the Way

Heavy pockets of rain will be possible late evening through the early overnight hours before the wet weather wraps up into Monday morning.

Much cooler air arrives behind this system Monday with highs in the low 40s. More sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs back in the 50s by midweek.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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