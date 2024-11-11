Sunshine, breeze come in this Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — The rain has moved out. Clouds will break for sunshine with breezy conditions this Veterans Day. Highs will be around 60 degrees with wind gusts between 20-25 mph. You may want to take a jacket if you are heading to the Veterans Day parade today, the breeze will keep us feeling chilly through the day.

More clouds are expected to roll in during the evening with a slight chance of a spotty showers late with much cooler air to follow for Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will only make it to the 50 degree mark. Wednesday will be bright and seasonable; temperatures will reach the mid 50s. The next chance for rain will return late Wednesday night into Thursday.

