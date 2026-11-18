PITTSBURGH — Enjoy another beautiful day as sunshine brings high temperatures into the upper 50s this afternoon.

With high pressure directly overhead, skies will stay clear and winds will be very light, which will allow temperatures to plunge below freezing again tonight. Watch for areas of fog Thursday morning, particularly along the river valleys.

Highs rebound even more Thursday and Friday as temperatures reach the low 60s. Most of the weekend will be dry with just an outside chance of a shower Sunday night.

A cold front will plow through early Monday, which will drop highs into the low 40s for the first half of next week. Still, not much if any rain or snow appears to be coming at least through the Thanksgiving holiday.

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