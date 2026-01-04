Temperatures in the 20s, calm wind during Steelers game; cold start to Monday before warm-up

It’ll be cloudy and cold for the Steelers game tonight, with temperatures in the mid 20s at kickoff and a calm wind.

Monday morning will start cold as kids head back to school with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will mix with some sun, and winds will turn breezy in the afternoon, rising to the low 40s.

High will be in the upper 40s Tuesday with the chance of scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening. The clouds will stick around Wednesday, and winds will pick up. Gusts will reach up to 30 mph with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week and will likely reach the low 50s by Thursday. Rain will move back in by the end of the week, with colder air back for next weekend.

