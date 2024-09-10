Temperatures continue to warm up Tuesday

It will be another beautiful day today. So, remember to pack the sunglasses and some sunscreen if you’re heading outdoors.

Temperatures will warm each and every day through Thursday. It will be very warm for the middle of the week, but it won’t be humid.

We’ll see more clouds heading into the weekend as the remnants of now Tropical Storm Francine move into the midwest. Rain chances will be minimal through the weekend.

