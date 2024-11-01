Temperatures dive back down after record hot Halloween

PITTSBURGH — You will feel a fresh chill in the air today as temperatures barely make it back into the 60s this afternoon.

It will be a breezy day Friday before the wind eases tonight for high school football playoffs. Saturday will start cold but end with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next warm up starts Monday with temperaturs to start the week back into the 70s.

