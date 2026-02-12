Temperatures mostly stuck in the 20s before dipping into teens tonight

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and a westerly breeze will prevail this afternoon as temperatures remain stuck in the 20s across most neighborhoods. High pressure will settle overhead tonight, allowing for calmer conditions and at least partial clearing. It will turn very cold with lows dipping into the teens.

After some morning clouds, we’ll enjoy sunshine Friday afternoon as temperatures recover above the freezing mark. The warming trend will continue into the weekend as highs head back into the 40s.

A Gulf system will brush our area to the south with just a shower possible south of the Mason-Dixon line Sunday afternoon. For the rest of us, we’ll see just clouds with pleasantly warm conditions for mid-February.

Several days in the 40s and 50s are likely next week as the jet stream heads well north. A series of quick-moving systems will eventually drag some cold air back south, but likely not until the end of next week. Plenty of well-deserved warmth to enjoy in the meantime!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group