Temperatures rise before winter weather later this week

PITTSBURGH — Temps will climb to start the week before an early bout of winter arrives for much of the area later in the week.

Clouds will linger into Monday with some breaks from time to time. Temperatures will gradually warm up to around 60 degrees.

A very unsettled week of weather kicks off Tuesday with scattered rain showers will develop by Tuesday afternoon. More wet weather is on the way for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for much of the area.

A late-week system will bring a big temperature drop to the area along with gusty winds and several days of rain and snow showers. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s around 40 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Winds will keep us feeling colder, gusts could reach 20-30 mph and up to 40 mph in the ridges and mountains for the end of the week. Some snow accumulation for parts of the area is likely, but it is still too early to pinpoint exact amounts and locations.

