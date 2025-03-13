Temperatures to soar near 70 degrees again Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It’s not quite as chilly this morning, but some of us will dip into the 30s again. We’ll see some occasional high clouds throughout the day, but temperatures will again soar to near 70 degrees. There is still an outside chance of a stray shower south of Pittsburgh, but it appears quite slim.

There should be decent viewing conditions for the lunar eclipse tonight, which will peak around 3 a.m. Plenty of sunshine, warm air aloft, and a southwest breeze will push Friday’s temperatures to near-record levels.

Rain is on the way this weekend, primarily Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. A severe weather outbreak is likely across the deep south and up toward the Tennessee Valley, with some gusty thunderstorms possible for us around daybreak Sunday. At the moment, the timing of the front suggests we won’t see widespread severe weather but stay tuned to our forecast throughout the weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group