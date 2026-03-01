Temperatures tumble tonight before cloud, cold start to Monday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll have mainly clear skies this evening, though it will be turning colder tonight.

Temperatures will tumble to the low 20s with increasing clouds into the morning hours. Monday will start cloudy and cold with some breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. A few passing snow showers are possible earlier in the day near the Morgantown areas/I-68 area and farther south as a system passes by to our south.

A cold rain will develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a brief chance for a bit of freezing rain, especially north and east of Pittsburgh in the ridges and mountains early Tuesday morning. Rain showers will be scattered early. A steadier rain is expected as temperatures rise in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon and evening.

A warming trend will continue through the week, with highs getting to near 70 degrees by Friday. This warmup comes with a soggy weather pattern as the chance for rain is expected each day into the weekend.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group