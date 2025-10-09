Temperatures will stay below average Thursday afternoon after chilly morning

PITTSBURGH — Most neighborhoods woke up to their chilliest morning of the season so far. Temperatures will stay below average this afternoon with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A frost or freeze will again be possible, if not likely, tonight for areas north and east of Pittsburgh, where winds will be lightest. Most spots will again dip into the 30s while the more elevated areas likely stay closer to 40 degrees thanks to a slightly stronger breeze.

Sunshine will be aplenty both Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rebounding closer to average.

A coastal system will move north this weekend, bringing a lot of rain for the mid-Atlantic with a separate piece of energy expected to clip our area. That may bring parts of the area showers, although this will depend on how the two systems interact.

Either way, Sunday is not expected to be a washout and any rain should clear out by early Monday. We’ll go back to dry and seasonable weather next week with highs generally expected to stay very October-like.

