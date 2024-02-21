Temps to jump from 20s to upper 50s before rain moves into the area

PITTSBURGH — It will be a spectacular day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures jumping into the mid and upper 50s by late afternoon. Have a coat heading out the door, however, as temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s.

Rain showers come late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will be scattered during the morning but pick up in coverage during the afternoon and evening. A stray rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. It will be breezy, too, with some winds topping 20 mph.

Chillier air moves in for the weekend, bringing back a chance of a stray snow flurry for much of the region late Friday and Friday night.

