Temps on the rise Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will begin a recovery today with more sun than clouds through the day. Most areas will see temperatures climb into the lower 70s by late Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll continue to see a climb in temperatures through the end of the work week. The humidity will be on the rise, too.

Rain chances return to the area with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in spots on Friday. The heat continues into the weekend, highs will remain in the 80s with some spots hitting near 90 Sunday afternoon.

