Very warm with showers, few thunderstorms developing later

PITTSBURGH — It’s warmer and a bit muggy this morning with temperatures in the 60s. It will be another very warm day, but showers and a couple of thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the day. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but storms can produce gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

Most of the showers should dissipate shortly after sundown. Another round of rain and weakening storms is possible early Friday morning, but a higher chance for storms is expected Friday afternoon. Much like today, there will be a low-end risk for a severe storm.

There is good news for the first half of the weekend with a drier trend over the last 24 hours. Most of Saturday looks dry with any overnight showers ending by daybreak. Rain chances have increased for Sunday, however, with a mid-level disturbance bringing afternoon showers and scattered storms.

Unsettled weather looks to continue into early next week, although temperatures look quite seasonable with highs in the 70s and lows not far from 60.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group