Warm temperatures to start the work week

PITTSBURGH — It will be clear, calm and chilly tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect a bright but cool start Monday morning. Sunshine and gusty winds from the southwest will help warm temperatures up quickly to the upper 60s, around 70 degrees by the afternoon.

The warmth continues Tuesday as highs will be in the low 70s before rain moves in at night. Highs on Tuesday will be near the record high mark of 74 degrees that was set in 1879.

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. Make sure to have a way to stay weather aware. Cooler air returns into Thursday morning following the front with the chance of a few snow showers. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s, which is near average for this time of year.

