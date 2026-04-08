Warming trend begins today, continuing through the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — Have sunglasses ready for much of the rest of the week.

Temperatures will start cold Wednesday but make a huge jump from the low to mid 20s to nearly 60 by the end of the day. So, dress in layers to be ready for the changes.

The warming trend continues through the week, with highs in the mid 70s by Friday.

A few showers are possible late Friday into early Saturday, but the weekend looks dry and mild. Most of the next seven days shows little chance for rain.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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