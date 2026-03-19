Warming trend continues with highs reaching into the 50s Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s not as cold this morning with temperatures a good 20-25 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. The warming trend will continue into the afternoon as highs reach above 50 degrees. A few spotty showers will be around, but most hours will be dry today.

Even warmer weather awaits us for the end of the week as highs reach the low 60s Friday. A weakening front will bring us some showers for the late afternoon and evening and while thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected.

Saturday will be a nice, warm, dry day with even warmer air expected Sunday as temps soar into the 70s. The difference is we’ll have to dodge more rain by Sunday evening as a stronger front approaches. Gusty winds are possible with that front’s passage.

Temperatures will turn more seasonable early next week with mainly dry conditions expected.

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