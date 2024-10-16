Wednesday will be chilly with spotty showers

PITTSBURGH — It’s a carbon copy sort of day with clouds and spotty showers. Once again it will be chilly with northwest winds at 13-18 mph making today’s high temperature of 50 degrees feel more like it’s in the mid 30s.

Clouds will finally head out tonight, but the Thursday and Friday morning will be the coldest two mornings of the week with many areas dropping below 35 degrees before sunrise. Widespread frost and freeze is likely to close out the week.

We’ll start a quick moderating trend to close out the workweek with plenty of sun and temperatures getting back up above normal.

The weekend looks dry, sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

