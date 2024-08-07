Wednesday will be cooler with possible morning shower

PITTSBURGH — It will be noticeably cooler today with more clouds than sun as we head through the day. A shower or two will still be possible during the morning, but the bulk of the daylight hours will be dry. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 70s today.

The remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Debby will head inland again later today and move north through the Carolinas and Virginia. We’ll start to see some rain showers from Debby late Thursday night with periods of rain for the day on Friday. Most areas will see a half inch to an inch of rain withe heaviest amounts of rain in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Most of the weekend looks dry and pleasant. A lingering shower or two will be possible early Saturday morning.

