What is the Madden-Julian Oscillation and how will it impact Pittsburgh’s weather

PITTSBURGH — Our weather is affected by patterns all across the world. One of them is called the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is an atmospheric event that happens over the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

One rising area accompanied by thunderstorms first gets going over the western Indiana Ocean, with an area of sinking air or suppressed rainfall immediately downstream. The position of these features determines what phase the MJO is in.

So, what does that mean for us? It has been found that the MJO can impact the longwave weather pattern over North America. Over the coming weeks, the MJO is expected to stay in the “colder” phases which for the eastern United States is typically 8, 1, and 2 (thunderstorms being focused over the western Indian Ocean or the central and western Pacific).

That combined with a slightly weakened polar vortex means colder-than-average weather should last through the rest of the month, with any milder days being limited. Some of that will likely bleed into early March before some moderation occurs.

At the same time, an active jet stream should keep storms moving close by, bringing at least an opportunity for more snow...depending on if the moisture and cold can link up at the same time. Bottom line, those wanting Spring will have to rely on the groundhog’s prediction of several more weeks, while winter lovers should still have some snow and cold to look forward to.

