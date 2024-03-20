Windy Wednesday with highs in the 40s

PITTSBURGH — Windy this Wednesday! Winds will continue to pick up this morning, and gusts will reach up to 30-35 mph through the day with higher gusts in the ridges and mountains. Rain showers are possible at times today, and snow showers may mix in.

A coating is possible around Route 422 and areas north of I-80 and in the ridges/mountains could see a light accumulation. Watch travel once temperatures drop later today.

It will be much colder Thursday, wind chills will be in the teens to start the day, and highs will only reach near 40 degrees. Friday temperatures will rise to the low 50s, rain will return at night into the start of the weekend.

