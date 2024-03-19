Woman, 71, stabbed multiple times in Sharpsburg, police say

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A 71-year-old woman was stabbed in Sharpsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Middle Street at 2 p.m., Allegheny County police said.

Once on scene, first responders found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said a 69-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group