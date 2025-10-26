Work week to start bright and sunny, with chance of rain to return Wednesday

It’s clear, calm and turning cold tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s. The growing season is now over, so there will no longer be frost and freeze alerts issued until the next growing season begins in the spring.

The start of the work week will be bright and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s. The next chance for rain will arrive in the second half of Wednesday and continue through Thursday. Cool and cloudy conditions are expected for Halloween with the potential for lingering rain showers through Trick-or-Treat Friday evening. It will also be windy at times from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group