Indiana County adopting behavioral health program aimed at getting people treatment, not jail time

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is working to expand a program in Indiana County aimed at getting people treatment for mental health, instead of putting them in jail.

Indiana County has long been involved in the LETI program, which stands for Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative. It is now adopting the program’s behavioral health services component, and is only the sixth county in the state to do so.

The program allows police to refer people for treatment, either for substance abuse or behavioral health concerns, instead of jail. The program previously only dealt with substance abuse.

“LETI is an important tool in addressing both substance use disorders and the broader mental health crisis impacting communities across Pennsylvania,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I commend Indiana County and District Attorney Manzi for continuing to build on this program and for their commitment to being part of the solution. Expanding LETI to include a behavioral health component ensures more individuals can access the help they need, when they need it.”

Under the program, people can also walk into a police department and ask for help connecting with experts in behavioral health or substance abuse programs.

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