11 Cares ‘Pack the Bus’ Event, July 25th at Giant Eagle locations

PITTSBURGH — It’s almost back-to-school time, and that means 11 Cares and our partners will be hosting our annual 11 Cares Pack the Bus event with the Education Partnership.

This year’s summer school tools drive will take place on Friday, July 25th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh area Giant Eagle locations.

Participating Giant Eagle locations:

Pine Township Market District: 155 Town Center Dr, Wexford, PA 15090

McMurray Donaldson Crossroads Giant Eagle: 4007 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317

Shaler Giant Eagle: 1671 Butler Plank Rd, Glenshaw, PA 15116

Settlers Ridge Market District: 100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205

Monroeville Giant Eagle: 4010 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146

Noblestown Road Giant Eagle: 2103 Noblestown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Most needed supplies include copy paper, crayons, markers, twin-pocket folders, glue sticks, and 1-subject notebooks. Other high-need items include pencils, scissors, tape, paper products, first-aid products, and sunscreen.

If you’re unable to make it out to donate on July 25th, 11 Cares partner Clearview Federal Credit Union will also be collecting school supplies for Pack the Bus at their locations from July 25th to August 15th. Click here to see a list of Clearview locations. (https://www.clearviewfcu.org/About/Access/Locations)

Thank you for considering helping Pittsburgh-area students and schools.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder and Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

