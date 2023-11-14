11 Cares partnering with Jerome Bettis for Holiday Toy Drive

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares and its partners are teaming up with Jerome Bettis to make the holidays brighter for Pittsburgh area children.

The Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation has been hosting toy drives for many years.

You can also drop off toys at these Clearview Federal Credit Union locations.

“Every child deserves special treatment during the holiday season. Thank you for helping bring happiness and a reason to celebrate to children in need,” said Bettis.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

