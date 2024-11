PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares partner Edgar Snyder & Associates and Steelers star Cam Heyward are bringing the “How to Be a Hero” coloring contest to elementary schools in Western and Central Pennsylvania.

Five winning schools will win $1,000 each.

For more details and entry information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group