Produce provided to families at free farmers market in Bellevue

Around 9,000 pounds of fresh produce were handed out to families at a free farmers market on June 27,

Our 11 Cares partner, Highmark Wholecare, along with AHN Healthy Food Centers and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, held the free event.

It was held at AHN Suburban in Bellevue and was open to the public.

“We have a big turnout, this is our second one. We’ll do two more after this -- one in September and one in December,” said Michael Callaghan, Supervisor at Highmark Wholecare.

