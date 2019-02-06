Brew a pot: Willie Nelson releases hemp-infused coffee

Anyone who follows country music legend Willie Nelson’s life, knows what his preferred remedy is, and now he’s sharing a special brew with coffee lovers.
The pro-marijuana singer and his family are releasing a new line of products that are infused with hemp, called Willie’s Remedy, and they’re starting with whole-bean coffee.
The coffee, according to the company’s website, “combines the benefits of cannabis with other plants.” It promises, “a balancing effect to coffee’s natural lift, a perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the cannabis.”
Eight ounces of coffee promises 7 mg. of hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD, Rolling Stone reported.
CBD can come in a variety of forms, including oils, lotions and snacks, KHOU reported. But CBD, experts say, does not get users high, according to the television station.
This isn’t the first time Nelson has promoted his cannabis connection.
In 2015, he launched his own brand of pot called Willie’s Reserve, Rolling Stone reported.
Willie’s Remedy will also offer other health and wellness products, according to Rolling Stone.
The coffee was announced in 2018 and was first released in Colorado in September, according to Austin360.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- Medic fired after putting camera in women's bathroom, sources say
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}