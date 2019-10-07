PITTSBURGH - The award-winning country duo Dan + Shay are bringing their first-ever arena tour to Pittsburgh, which also happens to be the hometown of member Dan Smyers.
Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour will be at PPG Paints Arena Sept. 26, 2020. It’s one of more than 35 stops on the tour.
Related Headlines
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.
CLICK HERE for presale details and ticket information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ben Roethlisberger fined by NFL for wearing Apple Watch on sideline
- Reports: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph released from hospital after being concussed
- These local high schools sent the most grads to Harvard, Princeton & MIT
- VIDEO: Popular South Hills diner closing after nearly 40 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}