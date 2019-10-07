  • Dan + Shay bringing first-ever arena tour to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - The award-winning country duo Dan + Shay are bringing their first-ever arena tour to Pittsburgh, which also happens to be the hometown of member Dan Smyers.

    Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour will be at PPG Paints Arena Sept. 26, 2020. It’s one of more than 35 stops on the tour.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

    CLICK HERE for presale details and ticket information.

