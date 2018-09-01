Director Kevin Smith drops more than 50 pounds since heart attack

He may be sporting one of his “Fat Man” shirts, but Kevin Smith isn’t going to be able to go by that nickname for long.
Smith, who had a heart attack six months ago, has posted a new photo of his 51-pound weight loss to Instagram, CNN reported.
This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith - the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well - for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.
Smith wrote in the post that he started his change in lifestyle in February at 256 pounds. He is now 205 and is at the lowest weight since he was in high school. His goal is 195, Entertainment Tonight reported.
He credited Penn Jillette who wrote the book “Presto!,” which featured his weight loss; nutritionist Ray Cronise and his daughter for introducing him to vegan way of life and supporting him, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Smith suffered from a heart attack on Feb. 25 and doctors found that he had 100 percent blockage of the left anterior descending artery. The blockage was called “the Widow-Maker,” CNN reported when it happened.
Smith’s weight had been an issue for the filmmaker and actor. In 2010, he was told he had to get off a flight because he was too large to fit into the seat. The next year he was down 65 pounds.
In 2015 he posted a photo of himself in 2008 next to a photo of himself 85 pounds lighter.
Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015
He told Entertainment Tonight last month during San Diego Comic-Con that he never thought he’d be fit.
“I just assumed I’d be fat my whole life, and I’d never see my high school weight again or any of those things,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight. “But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, all right, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I’ll die.”
