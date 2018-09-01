0 Director Kevin Smith drops more than 50 pounds since heart attack

He may be sporting one of his “Fat Man” shirts, but Kevin Smith isn’t going to be able to go by that nickname for long.

Smith, who had a heart attack six months ago, has posted a new photo of his 51-pound weight loss to Instagram, CNN reported.

Smith wrote in the post that he started his change in lifestyle in February at 256 pounds. He is now 205 and is at the lowest weight since he was in high school. His goal is 195, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He credited Penn Jillette who wrote the book “Presto!,” which featured his weight loss; nutritionist Ray Cronise and his daughter for introducing him to vegan way of life and supporting him, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Smith suffered from a heart attack on Feb. 25 and doctors found that he had 100 percent blockage of the left anterior descending artery. The blockage was called “the Widow-Maker,” CNN reported when it happened.

Smith’s weight had been an issue for the filmmaker and actor. In 2010, he was told he had to get off a flight because he was too large to fit into the seat. The next year he was down 65 pounds.

In 2015 he posted a photo of himself in 2008 next to a photo of himself 85 pounds lighter.

Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015

He told Entertainment Tonight last month during San Diego Comic-Con that he never thought he’d be fit.

“I just assumed I’d be fat my whole life, and I’d never see my high school weight again or any of those things,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight. “But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, all right, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I’ll die.”

