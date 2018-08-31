‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller has been fighting cancer for months, and she’s now reportedly received devastating news from doctors.
Several outlets are reporting that Miller has been told that she may never walk again.
Miller, who was released from prison this spring after serving a year for bankruptcy fraud, underwent surgery in April for what was thought to be a spinal infection. Miller revealed the next day she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
