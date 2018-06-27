0 Joe Jackson, patriarch of Jackson family, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, the father of the late pop singer Michael Jackson and the patriarch of the Jackson family, has died, according to a report from TMZ.

According to one of his sons, Jermaine Jackson, he had been in failing health. TMZ reported that, according to unnamed family sources, he died at 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles. According to ET, a family source confirmed the news.

Born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, in 1928, Joseph Walter Jackson was the oldest of five children. His parents split when he was 12 and he moved with his father to Oakland, California. His mother moved to Indiana.

Jackson he moved to Indiana at age 18 and worked to become a boxer. He married Katherine Scruse in 1949, having annulled a prior marriage to be with her. They had 10 children together.

Noticing the musical talent of many of his children, he became a talent manager for them. By 1966, The Jackson 5 formed, and the group enjoyed success.

Throughout the marriage, according to Katherine Jackson’s 1990 autobiography, her husband committed adultery. She filed for divorce in 1973, but it was later rescinded. In 1974, Joh'Vonnie Jackson was born out of a decadeslong affair Joe Jackson had with Cheryl Terrell. Katherine Jackson would file for divorce a second time, but she never legally went through with the split.

Michael Jackson became the most notable breakout star of the family, firing his father as his manager in 1979. His brothers later fired their patriarch as their manager in 1983.

Tabloid reports would emerge of Joe Jackson’s abusive nature with his family. By 1993, Michael Jackson appeared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” saying he was physically and mentally abused by his father during his childhood. The claim is disputed among the Jackson siblings.

When Michael Jackson died in 2009, he left nothing in his estate to his father.

In his later years, Joe Jackson was hospitalized for various health issues.

