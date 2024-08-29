Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $726K sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket worth just over $726,000 recently sold in Washington County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at Jefferson Avenue Station in Washington. It matched all five balls drawn for Wednesday’s drawing, 4-8-10-16-19, to win $726,103.50

The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group