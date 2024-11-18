Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $182K sold in Westmoreland County

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $182,504 was sold in Westmoreland County last week.

The ticket was sold on Friday, Nov. 15 at Pomfret’s Paints & Variety in Vandergrift. The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The game, Cash Boom, is a Fast Play game that prints on-demand. It is similar to scratch-off tickets but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

