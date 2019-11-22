0 'Access Pittsburgh' (11/22)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories.

Mr. Rogers Pittsburgh red carpet

The highly anticipated movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," premiered in Pittsburgh Wednesday night and "See and Be Seen" was there to hear from the people behind the film.

Hundreds of people entered the South Side, and the stars, including director Marielle Heller; producers Peter Saraf, Youree Henley and Leah Holzer; writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster; journalist Tom Junod and, of course, Joanne Rogers.

Click HERE to see our full red carpet interviews.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" hits theaters Nov. 22.

Inside look at Lumaze

Believe it or not, Christmas is almost here!

This weekend, one of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals, Lumaze, is opening in Pittsburgh.

The festival will open at the 31st Street Studios in the Strip District on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Click HERE for more information on Lumaze Pittsburgh and ticket prices.

Mickey celebrates 35th birthday

If this doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will!

Mickey, Pittsburgh Zoo's macaroni penguin, celebrated her 35th birthday this week.

The zoo gave her an ice-block cake filled with her favorite foods to celebrate the occasion.

Mickey is now ranked one of the oldest living penguins in the United States.

Luke Combs

A huge concert is making it's way to Pittsburgh this weekend!

CMA male vocalist of the year is bringing his "beer never broke my heart" tour to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

Joining him will be Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade

The 39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade is just one week away!

Presented by "Neighborhood Ford Store," the parade will include some special guests, performances and more.

"This Is Us" star and Beaver County native Blake Stadnik, also known as Kate and Toby's son Jack as an adult, will make a special appearance at the parade.

The annual Holiday Parade will be held Nov. 30.

