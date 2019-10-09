'This place is magical': Stephen Chbosky returns to Pittsburgh

Stephen Chbosky returned to the city where it all began for him -- Pittsburgh!
Chbosky returned to the Steel City Monday night to debut his highly anticipated new book, "Imaginary Friend," and meet fans.
Related Headlines
See you tonight Pittsburgh! I am so excited to be back in my hometown that I drove through the Fort Pitt Tunnel last night - twice. I'll be reading from #imaginaryfriend and #theperksofbeingawallflower at the @carnegielibrary. Hope to see you! pic.twitter.com/2zBcVK11bW— Stephen Chbosky (@StephenChbosky) October 7, 2019
"See and Be Seen" sat down with Chbosky for an exclusive interview where he said "Imaginary Friend" is different from his last novel, "Perks of Being a Wallflower."
"Imaginary Friend" has an element of supernatural suspense and scary bits, but keeps emotional themes as in his previous work.
Those in attendance heard the hometown author read a chapter from the new book, tell stories about his early life in Pittsburgh and even got a special surprise.
With 2019 marking the 20th anniversary of his first hit, "Perks of Being a Wallflower," Chbosky read an alternate ending to the famous book, which was one final letter he hopes the future generations of readers will take to heart.
Chbosky finished the night by signing books, taking pictures with fans and catching up with old teachers from his alma mater, Upper St. Clair -- this was all made possible by Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures who hosted the event.
Chbosky also told "See and Be Seen" all the things he loves about Pittsburgh, which included our food, of course!
For more on "Imaginary Friend," click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/11-10/13)
- 'This Is Us' SNEAK PEEK: 7th grade is calling
- Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' season 18
- Fall 2019 NBC Shows
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}