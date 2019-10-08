  • Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' season 18

    Updated:

    Happiness begins when Nick Jonas becomes a coach on NBC's "The Voice."

    Jonas went to twitter yesterday to share his excitement for the upcoming season, saying he can't wait to work with amazing talent and coaches.

    Jonas will be joining returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for season 18 in 2020. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    @NickJonas, we can't wait for you to take your seat on #TheVoice. 😍 #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice

    A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on

     

