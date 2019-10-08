'This Is Us' SNEAK PEEK: 7th grade is calling

"This Is Us" has surprised us with new characters and drama the past two weeks, what's next?
Wonder what he's smiling about. 😏 pic.twitter.com/lYq1xjZVIt— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 8, 2019
In this exclusive clip sent to "See and Be Seen," we see Randall is all ready to start 7th grade, and Jack is in a mood because it's Monday and has a long week coming up. We can all relate to that!
Tonight, Randall is confronted with a tough choice, while Kate and Toby adjust to their new home.
Watch 'This Is Us' every Tuesday at 9 p.m., following "The Voice," on Channel 11.
