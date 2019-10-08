  • 'This Is Us' SNEAK PEEK: 7th grade is calling

    "This Is Us" has surprised us with new characters and drama the past two weeks, what's next?

    In this exclusive clip sent to "See and Be Seen," we see Randall is all ready to start 7th grade, and Jack is in a mood because it's Monday and has a long week coming up. We can all relate to that!

    Tonight, Randall is confronted with a tough choice, while Kate and Toby adjust to their new home.

    Watch 'This Is Us' every Tuesday at 9 p.m., following "The Voice," on Channel 11. 

