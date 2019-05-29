Alex Trebek is "near" remission in his fight against pancreatic cancer.
The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" released a statement Wednesday that he recently met with his doctors, who gave him good news.
"They are VERY happy with the way I have responded to the chemo and in fact say that I am 'near remission.' I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo."
Trebek attributed that news to the thoughts and prayers from not just people he knows, but also the millions of fans.
He told PEOPLE Magazine that some of his tumors have shrunk up to 50 percent.
A full story will be out in next week's edition of the magazine, according to a news release.
