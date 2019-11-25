  • Doobie Brothers making tour stop at KeyBank Pavilion

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - "Ohh, ohhh listen to the music." That's exactly what The Doobie Brothers want fans to do when they stop at KeyBank Pavilion on their 50th Anniversary Tour.

    KeyBank Pavilion says the band will make a stop on Aug. 6th.

    The ticket presale will start on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

