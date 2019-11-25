BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - "Ohh, ohhh listen to the music." That's exactly what The Doobie Brothers want fans to do when they stop at KeyBank Pavilion on their 50th Anniversary Tour.
KeyBank Pavilion says the band will make a stop on Aug. 6th.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The ticket presale will start on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
CLICK HERE for more details.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, man believed to have been shot to death by passenger in car, police say
- $12 million dollar tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- Man possibly tried to lure girl who got off school bus in Ross Township, police say
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}