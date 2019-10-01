Inside look: Mario Kart racing comes to Pittsburgh

From video games to real life, Mario Kart racing took over Pittsburgh and "See and Be Seen" was there to get an inside look at all the action surrounding the event.
Mushroom Rally -- a life-size version of Mario Kart -- let people dress up as their favorite characters and race to collect stars to win prizes, which for most was a dream come true.
"People usually leave in such great spirits they’ve had a great time," said event tour manager Jason Young. "For a lot of people, this is their childhood come to life so they are walking out the door elated and I’m just glad we can bring that feeling to them."
The races are being hosted in 16 cities across the United States, with Las Vegas hosting the final -- which means someone from Pittsburgh has the chance to score a spot in the Las Vegas final!
If you missed out on any of the action, Mushroom Rally will be back Saturday
For more information about Mushroom Rally and to buy your tickets, CLICK HERE.
