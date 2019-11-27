  • John O' Hurley, David Frei say National Dog Show will be biggest one yet

    Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means it's time for The National Dog Show Presented by Purina!

    "See and Be Seen" sat down with hosts John O' Hurley and David Frei to get the inside scoop on the 18th annual show, one they think will be the biggest one yet. 

    This year, the show will include 193 recognized breeds, adding the Azawakh hound into the mix.

    NBC is broadcasting this year's show on Thursday following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and again Friday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. 

