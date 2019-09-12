WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - If you love Kennywood's Thunderbolt and want to ride it one more time this year, you'll probably want to do it this weekend.
The amusement park announced on its Facebook page that the roller coaster will be closing early so extensive track replacement can get started early.
The plan is for the ride to be ready for when the park opens again in 2020.
The Thunderbolt will be open Sept. 21 and 22 for Brews in the Park and the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, according to the post.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}