    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - If you love Kennywood's Thunderbolt and want to ride it one more time this year, you'll probably want to do it this weekend.

    The amusement park announced on its Facebook page that the roller coaster will be closing early so extensive track replacement can get started early.

    The plan is for the ride to be ready for when the park opens again in 2020.

    The Thunderbolt will be open Sept. 21 and 22 for Brews in the Park and the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, according to the post.

