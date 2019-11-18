  • Kennywood's Holiday Lights includes Pennsylvania's tallest Christmas tree

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Nearly 2 million twinkling lights will deck the halls of Kennywood again this year. 

    Pennsylvania's tallest Christmas tree will be the highlight of this year's event. 

    If that doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, there is also a Holiday Lights Show, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, dinner with Santa, a magic show and more.

    The event kicks off Friday and will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 22. It will also run nightly from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.

