WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Nearly 2 million twinkling lights will deck the halls of Kennywood again this year.
Pennsylvania's tallest Christmas tree will be the highlight of this year's event.
How many days until Christmas?!— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) October 16, 2019
🎄
🎄
🎄
It takes time to put up more than a million lights & a 100’ tree. Crews just got the topper in place and will begin dressing the full tree to have it ready in time for Holiday Lights, which opens Nov. 22! pic.twitter.com/JWLRYlvsIJ
If that doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, there is also a Holiday Lights Show, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, dinner with Santa, a magic show and more.
The event kicks off Friday and will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 22. It will also run nightly from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.
Click here for more information.
